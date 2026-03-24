Hwang Jung Min In Talks For New Occult Horror Film By “Concrete Utopia” Director

Hwang Jung Min may be starring in a new film!

On March 24, OSEN reported that Hwang Jung Min recently received an offer for the new film “A Good Place to Live” (working title) and is positively reviewing the offer, with discussions leaning toward his participation.

In response, his agency SEM Company stated, “He is currently reviewing the offer to star in ‘A Good Place to Live.’” However, the agency added, “It is one of several scripts he has received, and nothing has been confirmed.”

The film will be helmed by “Concrete Utopia” director Um Tae Hwa, who is also the older brother of actor Um Tae Goo. “A Good Place to Live” is reportedly an occult horror film.

Previously, Hwang Jung Min had confirmed his appearance in “Veteran 3,” the next installment in director Ryoo Seung Wan’s hit series. Filming was initially scheduled to begin this month, but due to the director’s health condition, production has been delayed, leading the actor to review other projects.

Separately, Hwang Jung Min is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “HOPE,” as well as the Netflix film “Mission: Cross 2.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner”:

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