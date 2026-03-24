Watch: BTS Officially Releases Performance Video For 'SWIM'

BTS has shared a closer look at the choreography for their new title track!

On March 25 at midnight KST, BTS officially released the performance video for “SWIM,” the title track of their new album “ARIRANG,” on YouTube.

BTS first premiered the performance video for “SWIM” on Spotify and Apple Music a day earlier. Notably, BTS broke multiple records on both streaming platforms with the release of “ARIRANG” last week.

Check out BTS’s captivating new performance video below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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