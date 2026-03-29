Watch: BTS Takes 4th Win For 'SWIM' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ITZY's Yuna, VERIVERY's Kangmin, And More

BTS has snagged a fourth music show trophy for “SWIM”!

On the March 29 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 7,245 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ITZY’s Yuna, VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Yena, Baby DONT Cry, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, CSR, AB6IX, NouerA, H1-KEY, DIGNITY, S2IT, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, ODD YOUTH, cosmosy, Kim Eui Young, V01D, and AmbiO.

Check out their performances below!

ITZY’s Yuna – “Ice Cream”

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul – “Hertz”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

S2IT – “What I Want”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

cosmosy – “Chance”

Kim Eui Young – “Bad Guy”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”