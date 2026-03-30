ITZY Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For May Comeback

ITZY is gearing up to return in May!

On May 30, JoyNews24 reported that ITZY is currently in final preparations for a new album with the goal of making a full-group comeback in May.

In response to the report, JYP Entertainment confirmed, “ITZY is preparing with the aim of releasing an album in May. The exact timing will be announced at a later date.”

This marks their return approximately six months after the release of their 11th mini album “TUNNEL VISION” in November last year.

After renewing their contracts last year, Yuna recently made a successful solo debut on March 23, while their B-side track “THAT’S A NO NO,” originally released six years ago, has recently been climbing back up the charts.

Stay tuned for more updates!

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