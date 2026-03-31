Watch: BTS Excites With Cinematic MV Teaser For '2.0'

BTS is returning with a new music video!

On April 1 at midnight KST, BTS released a music video teaser for “2.0,” one of the B-sides from their record–breaking new album “ARIRANG.”

Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Pluss, “2.0” includes lyrics penned by RM, j-hope, V, Jungkook, and Suga. The BTS members have described the song as being about their second chapter following their pre-military solo journeys.

Check out BTS’s new music video teaser for “2.0” below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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