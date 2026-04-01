Watch: BTS Takes 5th Win For 'SWIM' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By CLOSE YOUR EYES, Jang Haneum, And More

BTS has won their fifth music show trophy for their new title track “SWIM”!

On the April 1 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were Baby DONT Cry’s “Bittersweet,” Kangmin’s “Free Falling,” Moonbyul‘s “Hertz,” BTS’s “SWIM,” and ITZY’s Yuna‘s “Ice Cream.”

The trophy ultimately went to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included VERIVERY’s Kangmin, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Jang Haneum, Baby DONT Cry, CSR, DIGNITY, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, V01D, and RED OOPART.

Check out their performances below!

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “2.0”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA” and “Only 1”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet” and “Shapeshifter”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “My Spring, My Light, My Breath” and “DEAD MAN WALKING”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

RED OOPART – “2 AM”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now