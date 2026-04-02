Watch: BTS Takes 6th Win For 'SWIM' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By Kep1er, Irene, And More

BTS has a won a sixth music show trophy for their latest hit “SWIM”!

On the April 2 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM” and ITZY’s Yuna‘s “Ice Cream.” BTS ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,150 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ITZY’s Yuna, Red Velvet’s Irene, MCs TREASURE’s So Jung Hwan, ZEROBASEONE’s Park Gun Wook, and KickFlip’s Kyehoon, Kep1er, PENTAGON’s Kino, VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Jang Haneum, Baby DONT Cry, CSR, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, SLAY, AmbiO, S2IT, V01D, and Seo EVE.

Check out their performances below!

ITZY’s Yuna – “Ice Cream”

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

So Jung Hwan, Park Gun Wook, and Kyehoon – “No more perfume on you” (Orig. by TEEN TOP)

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “TAXI”

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

to be updated

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

SLAY – “appear”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

S2IT – “What I Want”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

Seo EVE – “No Carrots”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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