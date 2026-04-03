Watch: BTS Takes 7th Win For 'SWIM' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By N.Flying, Kep1er, And More

BTS has taken their seventh win for “SWIM”!

On the April 3 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM” and ITZY’s Yuna‘s “Ice Cream.” BTS ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,477 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included ITZY’s Yuna, Red Velvet’s Irene, Kep1er, N.Flying, PENTAGON’s Kino, VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Jang Haneum, Baby DONT Cry, CSR, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, SLAY, AmbiO, S2IT, V01D, Min Jiwoon, and Seo EVE.

Watch the performances below:

ITZY’s Yuna – “Ice Cream”

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

N.Flying – “Flashback”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “TAXI”

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

SLAY – “appear”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

S2IT – “What I Want”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

Min Jiwoon – “Feel It Too”

Seo EVE – “No Carrots”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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