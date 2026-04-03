Watch: BTS Takes 7th Win For 'SWIM' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By N.Flying, Kep1er, And More

Watch: BTS Takes 7th Win For "SWIM" On "Music Bank"; Performances By N.Flying, Kep1er, And More

Music
Apr 03, 2026
by M Lim

BTS has taken their seventh win for “SWIM”!

On the April 3 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM” and ITZY’s Yuna‘s “Ice Cream.” BTS ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,477 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included ITZY’s Yuna, Red Velvet’s Irene, Kep1er, N.Flying, PENTAGON’s Kino, VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Jang Haneum, Baby DONT Cry, CSR, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, SLAY, AmbiO, S2IT, V01D, Min Jiwoon, and Seo EVE.

Watch the performances below:

ITZY’s Yuna – “Ice Cream”

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

N.Flying – “Flashback”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “TAXI”

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

SLAY – “appear”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

S2IT – “What I Want”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

Min Jiwoon – “Feel It Too”

Seo EVE – “No Carrots”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

ALL(H)OURS
AmbiO
AtHeart
Baby DONT Cry
BTS
CSR
Irene
ITZY
Jang Haneum
Kangmin
Kep1er
Kino
Min Jiwoon
Music Bank
N.Flying
PENTAGON
Red Velvet
S2IT
Seo EVE
SLAY
V01D
VERIVERY
Yuna

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