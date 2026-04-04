CORTIS Smashes Own Record With Over 1.2 Million Stock Pre-Orders For 'GREENGREEN'

CORTIS is getting ready to soar to new heights with their first-ever comeback!

On April 4, CORTIS’s album distributors YG PLUS and Universal Records announced that as of April 2, the rookie boy group’s upcoming mini album “GREENGREEN” had recorded a total of 1,227,986 stock pre-orders.

The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

With a month still left to go before the mini album’s release, it remains to be seen how much higher its stock pre-orders will climb in the weeks ahead—but “GREENGREEN” has already nearly tripled CORTIS’s first-week sales record of 436,367 achieved by their debut mini album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” earlier this year.

Ahead of the release of “GREENGREEN” on May 4, CORTIS will pre-release the mini album’s lead single (title track) “REDRED” on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out their latest comeback teasers here!

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