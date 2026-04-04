Watch: BTS Snags 8th Win For 'SWIM' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Red Velvet's Irene, Kep1er, And More

BTS has won an eighth music show trophy for their latest hit “SWIM”!

On the April 4 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 9,494 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Red Velvet’s Irene, Kep1er, ITZY’s Yuna, VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Jang Haneum, PENTAGON’s Kino, Baby DONT Cry, AtHeart, SLAY, ALL(H)OURS, ODD YOUTH, Seo EVE, OWIS, Min Jiwoon, AmbiO, Na Tae Joo, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

ITZY’s Yuna – “Ice Cream”

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “TAXI”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

SLAY – “appear”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

Seo EVE – “No Carrots”

OWIS – “MUSEUM”

Min Jiwoon – “Feel It Too”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

Na Tae Joo – “Emergency Fund Life”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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