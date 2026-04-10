Watch: Irene Takes 1st-Ever Solo Win For 'Biggest Fan' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By KISS OF LIFE, KEYVITUP, And More

Red Velvet’s Irene has won her first-ever music show trophy as a solo artist!

On the April 10 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM” and Red Velvet’s Irene‘s “Biggest Fan.” Irene ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,062 points, marking her very first music show win as a soloist.

Congratulations to Irene! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included Red Velvet’s Irene, Kep1er, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, WJSN’s Dayoung, KISS OF LIFE, PENTAGON’s Kino, hrtz.wav, KickFlip, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, Jang Haneum, Baby DONT Cry, YOUNG POSSE, cosmosy, and RESCENE.

Watch the performances below:

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa – “So Cute”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “TAXI”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’” and “Backward”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

YOUNG POSSE – “we don’t go to bed tonight”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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