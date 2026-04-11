April Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 11, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from March 11 to April 11.

BTS topped this month’s list with a staggering brand reputation index of 22,897,786, marking a whopping 165.57 percent increase in their score since March.

High-ranking phrases in BTS’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “concert,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “perform,” “attend,” and “begin.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.12 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One jumped to second place after seeing a 55.35 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 4,513,178 for April.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,913,634.

ENHYPEN rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,557,928, marking a 63.86 percent increase in their score since March.

Finally, Stray Kids rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,311,143 for April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Wanna One
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. ENHYPEN
  5. Stray Kids
  6. BIGBANG
  7. THE BOYZ
  8. EXO
  9. SHINee
  10. TWS
  11. CORTIS
  12. Shinhwa
  13. Super Junior
  14. NCT
  15. BOYNEXTDOOR
  16. BTOB
  17. INFINITE
  18. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  19. ZEROBASEONE
  20. ATEEZ
  21. MONSTA X
  22. 2PM
  23. RIIZE
  24. ASTRO
  25. TREASURE
  26. HIGHLIGHT
  27. VIXX
  28. ONF
  29. IDID
  30. TVXQ

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Wanna One’s variety show “Wanna One Go: Zero Base” below!

Watch Now

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ASTRO
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
INFINITE
MONSTA X
NCT
ONF
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Shinhwa
Stray Kids
Super Junior
THE BOYZ
Treasure
TVXQ
TWS
VIXX
Wanna One
ZEROBASEONE

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