April Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from March 11 to April 11.

BTS topped this month’s list with a staggering brand reputation index of 22,897,786, marking a whopping 165.57 percent increase in their score since March.

High-ranking phrases in BTS’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “ARIRANG,” and “concert,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “perform,” “attend,” and “begin.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.12 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One jumped to second place after seeing a 55.35 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 4,513,178 for April.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,913,634.

ENHYPEN rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,557,928, marking a 63.86 percent increase in their score since March.

Finally, Stray Kids rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,311,143 for April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And check out Wanna One’s variety show “Wanna One Go: Zero Base” below!

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