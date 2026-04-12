April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 12, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from March 12 to April 12.

IVE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,372,506. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “fashion,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “all-kill,” “reveal,” and “record.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.98 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,958,864 for April.

LE SSERAFIM shot to third place after seeing a 35.81 percent increase in their brand reputation index since March, bringing their total score to 2,273,462 for April.

aespa came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,245,984, marking a 23.90 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, KiiiKiii rounded out the top five for April with a brand reputation index of 2,147,655.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. LE SSERAFIM
  4. aespa
  5. KiiiKiii
  6. TWICE
  7. OH MY GIRL
  8. Red Velvet
  9. WJSN
  10. fromis_9
  11. ITZY
  12. MAMAMOO
  13. BABYMONSTER
  14. H1-KEY
  15. Hearts2Hearts
  16. Apink
  17. FIFTY FIFTY
  18. NMIXX
  19. ILLIT
  20. i-dle
  21. STAYC
  22. Girls’ Generation
  23. Kep1er
  24. KISS OF LIFE
  25. Girl’s Day
  26. tripleS
  27. EXID
  28. KATSEYE
  29. VIVIZ
  30. UNIS

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
EXID
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girl's Day
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
UNIS
VIVIZ
WJSN

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