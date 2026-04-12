April Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from March 12 to April 12.

IVE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,372,506. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “BANG BANG,” “fashion,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “all-kill,” “reveal,” and “record.” IVE’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.98 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,958,864 for April.

LE SSERAFIM shot to third place after seeing a 35.81 percent increase in their brand reputation index since March, bringing their total score to 2,273,462 for April.

aespa came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,245,984, marking a 23.90 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, KiiiKiii rounded out the top five for April with a brand reputation index of 2,147,655.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!