i-dle Confirmed To Make Summer Comeback

i-dle is officially gearing up for a summer comeback!

On April 13, CUBE Entertainment announced that the group will release a new album in July and is currently in the final stages of preparation. This will mark their first comeback in approximately five months since the release of their digital single “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)” in January.

Since February, i-dle has also been connecting with fans worldwide through their fourth world tour, “2026 i-dle WORLD TOUR ‘Syncopation,’” which kicked off in Seoul and continues across major cities.

In addition to their comeback, i-dle is set to expand their global presence this summer. The group will make their debut appearance at the major U.S. music festival Lollapalooza, taking place at Grant Park in Chicago on July 31 (local time), before launching their North American tour in August.

Are you excited for i-dle’s comeback? Stay tuned for further updates!

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