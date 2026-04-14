Watch: BTS Drops Dance Practice Videos For 'Hooligan' And '2.0'

BTS has shared a closer look at their choreography for “Hooligan”!

On April 14, BTS released an official dance practice video for “Hooligan,” a fan-favorite B-side from their new album “ARIRANG.”

The new video offers a full view of the seven members’ dance moves and transitions throughout the song, along with the various formations they create together with their backup dancers.

BTS also previously released a dance practice video for “2.0,” another B-side from “ARIRANG,” last week.

Check out BTS’s dance practice videos for “Hooligan” and “2.0” below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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