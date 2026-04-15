Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, IVE, ATEEZ, NewJeans, NCT JNJM, And More Earn Circle Triple Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

Stray Kids earned a triple million certification this month for selling over 3 million copies of their 2024 mini album “ATE.”

ATEEZ earned two separate certifications for their latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.” The regular version of the album was certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold, while the POCA version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

IVE’s latest album “REVIVE+” was also certified triple platinum for selling over 750,000 copies.

Meanwhile, NewJeans received a double platinum certification after selling over 500,000 copies of the Weverse version of their 2023 single album “OMG.”

NCT JNJM’s unit debut mini album “BOTH SIDES” and the MINIRECORD version of Park Ji Hyeon’s “MASTER VOICE” were both certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each.

In the streaming category, both AKMU’s “Love Lee” and Hwang Karam’s “I’m Firefly” were certified platinum after surpassing 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

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