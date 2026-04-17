'Signal' Season 2 Reportedly Removed From tvN's Summer Programming + tvN Responds

Season 2 of “Signal” has reportedly been removed from tvN’s summer programming.

On April 17, Korean news outlet OSEN reported that “The Second Signal,” the long-awaited second season of the hit 2016 drama “Signal,” had been pulled from its summer broadcast slot and would no longer be premiering in June as originally scheduled.

OSEN also reported that tvN had decided to air Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” instead of “The Second Signal.”

Later that morning, tvN responded to the reports by stating, “Nothing has yet been decided regarding the broadcasting of ‘The Second Signal.’”

The network also stated, “While it’s true that ‘Pachinko’ has been confirmed to air on tvN, the exact dates and time slot have not yet been decided.”

In December of last year, “The Second Signal” star Cho Jin Woong came under fire after he was revealed to have a juvenile criminal record from his school days. Disclosures also surfaced about incidents from his adulthood, including an assault-related dispute and a drunk driving record. Cho Jin Woong ultimately acknowledged responsibility and announced his retirement, leaving the future of “The Second Signal,” which had already completed filming in August, uncertain.

According to OSEN’s unconfirmed report, “The Second Signal” has not been definitively canceled. Instead, tvN is currently in the process of taking more time to consider its broadcast plans for the drama. As the series was originally intended to air this year to commemorate tvN’s 20th anniversary, the network is said to be discussing the possibility of a premiere sometime before the end of 2026.

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