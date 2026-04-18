April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from March 18 to April 18.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 14,004,945, marking a 7.77 percent increase in his score since last month.

High-ranking phrases in Park Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “RE:FLECT,” and “Bodyelse,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “return,” “release,” and “hold.” The singer-actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.51 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin also held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 11,644,101, marking a staggering 132.31 percent increase in his score since March.

BTS’s Jungkook jumped to third after seeing a whopping 227.64 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 9,151,873 for the month.

BTS’s Jin took fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 8,755,472, marking an impressive 143.27 percent increase in his score since March.

Finally, BTS’s RM shot to fifth place after seeing a massive 512.32 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 7,123,773 for April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. BTS’s Jin
  5. BTS’s RM
  6. BTS’s V
  7. BTS’ Suga
  8. BTS’s j-hope
  9. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  10. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  11. SHINee’s Minho
  12. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  13. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  14. ENHYPEN’s Heeseung
  15. EXO’s Baekhyun
  16. WINNER’s Song Mino
  17. SHINee’s Key
  18. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  19. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  20. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  21. THE BOYZ’s New
  22. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  23. WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon
  24. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
  25. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  26. BIGBANG’s Taeyang
  27. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  28. SHINee’s Taemin
  29. EXO’s Kai
  30. TVXQ’s Yunho

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

Watch Now

Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Choi Siwon
ENHYPEN
EXO
G-Dragon
Heeseung
Highlight
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
Jimin
Jin
Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Jungkook
Kai
Kang Daniel
Key
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Kyuhyun
Lee Seung Hoon
Minho
new
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
RIIZE
RM
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Song Mino
Suga
Super Junior
Taemin
Taeyang
THE BOYZ
TVXQ
V (BTS)
Wanna One
WINNER
Wonbin
Yoon Doojoon
Yunho

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