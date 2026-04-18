April Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from March 18 to April 18.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 14,004,945, marking a 7.77 percent increase in his score since last month.

High-ranking phrases in Park Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “RE:FLECT,” and “Bodyelse,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “return,” “release,” and “hold.” The singer-actor’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.51 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin also held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 11,644,101, marking a staggering 132.31 percent increase in his score since March.

BTS’s Jungkook jumped to third after seeing a whopping 227.64 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 9,151,873 for the month.

BTS’s Jin took fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 8,755,472, marking an impressive 143.27 percent increase in his score since March.

Finally, BTS’s RM shot to fifth place after seeing a massive 512.32 percent rise in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 7,123,773 for April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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Or check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

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