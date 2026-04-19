Watch: BTS Takes 1st Win For B-Side '2.0' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By TXT, Santos Bravos, And More

BTS has won their first music show trophy for their B-side “2.0”!

On the April 19 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “2.0,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 4,701 points.

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included TXT, SANTOS BRAVOS, KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, WJSN’s Dayoung, MODYSSEY, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, RESCENE, ifeye, ALL’N, hrtz.wav, RED OOPART, BE BOYS, 1000°, and cosmosy.

Check out their performances below!

TXT – “Stick With You”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

ALL’N – “We Up”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

RED OOPART – “far away”

BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”

1000° – “FIX IT”

cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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