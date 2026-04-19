Watch: BTS Takes 1st Win For B-Side "2.0" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By TXT, Santos Bravos, And More
BTS has won their first music show trophy for their B-side “2.0”!
On the April 19 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “2.0,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 4,701 points.
Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included TXT, SANTOS BRAVOS, KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, WJSN’s Dayoung, MODYSSEY, KEYVITUP, AMPERS&ONE, RESCENE, ifeye, ALL’N, hrtz.wav, RED OOPART, BE BOYS, 1000°, and cosmosy.
Check out their performances below!
TXT – “Stick With You”
SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”
KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”
KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”
WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”
MODYSSEY – “HOOK”
KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”
AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”
RESCENE – “Runaway”
ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”
ALL’N – “We Up”
hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”
RED OOPART – “far away”
BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”
1000° – “FIX IT”
cosmosy – “Silence ~ body & soul ~”
Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below: