KATSEYE To Promote 'PINKY UP' On Korean Music Shows

KATSEYE is making their return to the Korean music show stage!

On April 21, KATSEYE officially announced that they would be appearing on Korean music shows next week to promote their new single “PINKY UP.”

The girl group will be performing on Korean music shows from April 30 to May 3, ahead of which they will be holding a Weverse fan sign event in Korea on April 25.

The following week, KATSEYE will head to Australia for a Q&A event in Sydney.

This week, “PINKY UP” achieved KATSEYE’s highest ranking to date on the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart, along with their highest debuts yet on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 charts.

If you haven’t already seen it, you can check out KATSEYE’s music video for “PINKY UP” here!