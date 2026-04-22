Park Ji Hoon Talks About His Recent Box Office Hit 'The King's Warden,' Upcoming Projects, And More

Actor and singer Park Ji Hoon has graced the cover of the May issue of the fashion magazines Singles Korea and Singles Japan!

Much like the name of his fan club MAY, Park Ji Hoon has become the dazzling protagonist of May, adorning a total of five covers—four for Singles Korea and one for Singles Japan—making the May issue even more special.

In the accompanying interview, Park Ji Hoon shared his thoughts on the record-breaking achievement of “The King’s Warden,” which currently ranks as the second most-attended Korean film of all time. He expressed his affection for the project and his current state of mind, saying, “I am grateful for all the love I’ve received, but I am trying not to get carried away and stay grounded as usual.”

Regarding the Wanna One reality show “Wanna One Go: Back to Base,” which reunited the group after seven years, he reflected, “The time I spent as a member of Wanna One remains like a dream to me.”

When asked why he chose his next project “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” which is set to premiere on May 11, Park Ji Hoon showed his well-known side as a “military enthusiast” among fans, stating that the military setting was both interesting and appealing.

He stated that he was further drawn to the project because it is not just a simple military story but one where the world-building expands through “cooking.” However, he revealed that the biggest reason was simply that “the script was incredibly fun,” raising anticipation for the drama.

Furthermore, reflecting on his experience appearing in several webtoon-based projects such as “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Love Song for Illusion,” “Love Revolution,” and “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” Park Ji Hoon shared his serious approach and method for character preparation. He said, “I believe there is a difference between what a webtoon can convey and what can be expressed when it is adapted into video format. That is why I try to grasp the core elements of the character and bring those to life rather than trying to perfectly replicate the webtoon.”

Park Ji Hoon’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the May issue of Singles Korea.

Check out Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” below:

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