Watch: TXT Takes 1st Win For 'Stick With You' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By B1A4, Risabae, And More

Watch: TXT Takes 1st Win For "Stick With You" On "Show Champion"; Performances By B1A4, Risabae, And More

Music
Apr 22, 2026
by M Lim

TXT has won their first music show trophy for “Stick With You”!

On the April 22 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she,” MODYSSEY’s “HOOK,” PLAVE’s “Born Savage,” and TXT’s “Stick With You.”

The trophy ultimately went to TXT!

Congratulations to TXT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included B1A4, KISS OF LIFE, MODYSSEY, Risabae, KickFlip, hrtz.wav, AMPERS&ONE, Jay Chang, KEYVITUP, RESCENE, ALL’N, BE BOYS, ifeye, 1000°, and Park Hye Kyoung.

Check out their performances below!

B1A4 – “Rock Paper Scissors” and “CPR”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

Risabae – “SPECTRUM”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”

AMPERS&ONE – “What You Talking About” and “GOD”

Jay Chang – “HIGHER”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

to be updated

RESCENE – “Runaway”

ALL’N – “We Up”

BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

1000° – “FIX IT”

Park Hye Kyoung – “Dreams don’t melt”

1000degrees
ALL'N
AMPERSANDONE
B1A4
BE BOYS
hrtz.wav
ifeye
Jay Chang
KEYVITUP
KickFlip
KISS OF LIFE
MODYSSEY
Park Hye Kyoung
RESCENE
Risabae
Show Champion
TXT

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