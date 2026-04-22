Watch: TXT Takes 1st Win For "Stick With You" On "Show Champion"; Performances By B1A4, Risabae, And More
TXT has won their first music show trophy for “Stick With You”!
On the April 22 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” KISS OF LIFE’s “Who is she,” MODYSSEY’s “HOOK,” PLAVE’s “Born Savage,” and TXT’s “Stick With You.”
The trophy ultimately went to TXT!
Congratulations to TXT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:
Performers on today’s show included B1A4, KISS OF LIFE, MODYSSEY, Risabae, KickFlip, hrtz.wav, AMPERS&ONE, Jay Chang, KEYVITUP, RESCENE, ALL’N, BE BOYS, ifeye, 1000°, and Park Hye Kyoung.
Check out their performances below!
B1A4 – “Rock Paper Scissors” and “CPR”
KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”
MODYSSEY – “HOOK”
Risabae – “SPECTRUM”
KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”
hrtz.wav – “NINETEEN”
AMPERS&ONE – “What You Talking About” and “GOD”
Jay Chang – “HIGHER”
KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”
to be updated
RESCENE – “Runaway”
ALL’N – “We Up”
BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”
ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”
1000° – “FIX IT”
Park Hye Kyoung – “Dreams don’t melt”