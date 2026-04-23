Watch: TXT Takes 2nd Win For 'Stick With You' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By NCT WISH, CORTIS, And More

TXT has won their second music show trophy for “Stick With You”!

On the April 23 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” and TXT’s “Stick With You.” TXT ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,700 points.

Congratulations to TXT! Watch a clip of the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included TXT, &TEAM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, MODYSSEY, Super Junior’s Donghae, B1A4, Kim Jae Hwan, KickFlip, KISS OF LIFE, AMPERS&ONE, WJSN’s Dayoung, EVNNE, hrtz.wav, CLOSE YOUR EYES, UNCHILD, Xdinary Heroes, INI, SANTOS BRAVOS, ifeye, and Lee Ji Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

TXT – “Stick With You”

&TEAM – “We on Fire (Korean Ver.)”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

Super Junior’s Donghae – “HAErise”

B1A4 – “Rock Paper Scissors”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I’ll Be There”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

hrtz.wav – “Highlight”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

INI – “All 4 U (Korean Ver.)”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”