TWICE's Dahyun To Return To Performing In Limited Capacity Starting With Tokyo Concerts

TWICE’s Dahyun will be rejoining her bandmates on stage starting this weekend.

Back in February, JYP Entertainment announced that Dahyun had been diagnosed with a stress fracture in her ankle and would therefore be unable to perform at TWICE’s upcoming shows for their ongoing “THIS IS FOR” world tour. Since then, Dahyun has been sitting out the group’s concerts in order to focus on her recovery.

On April 24, JYP Entertainment shared an update on Dahyun’s health and announced that starting with TWICE’s upcoming Tokyo concert on April 25, Dahyun would be returning to performing on stage. However, the agency added that “for the time being, her participation in choreography and certain performances may be limited.”

The company’s full English statement is as follows:

Hi, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding Dahyun’s health and her upcoming schedule. Dahyun is currently focusing on treatment and rehabilitation for a stress fracture. According to her recent medical evaluation, the initially diagnosed area has shown improvement. The medical team has advised that continued rehabilitation is necessary for a full recovery of strength and function. After carefully considering the artist’s strong desire to meet fans on stage during the world tour, as well as her recovery progress, and based on discussions with medical professionals, it has been decided that she will participate in upcoming performances within a limited scope that does not place undue strain on her condition. With this in mind, Dahyun is expected to join the stage starting with the Tokyo concerts. However, for the time being, her participation in choreography and certain performances may be limited. We apologize for any concern this may cause and kindly ask for your understanding. We will continue to prioritize Dahyun’s health and do our best to support her full recovery. We sincerely appreciate your warm encouragement and support. Thank you. JYP Entertainment

Wishing Dahyun a speedy and full recovery!