Watch: TXT Takes 3rd Win For 'Stick With You' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, UNCHILD, And More

TXT has won their third music show trophy for “Stick With You”!

On the April 24 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were TXT’s “Stick With You” and PLAVE’s “Born Savage.” TXT ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,515 points.

Congratulations to TXT! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included TXT, LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, &TEAM, CORTIS, MODYSSEY, B1A4, Kim Jae Hwan, KickFlip, AMPERS&ONE, WJSN’s Dayoung, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, UNCHILD, Xdinary Heroes, INI, KEYVITUP, and Lee Ji Hoon.

Watch the performances below:

TXT – “Stick With You”

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

&TEAM – “We on Fire (Korean Ver.)”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

B1A4 – “Rock Paper Scissors”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I’ll Be There”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

INI – “All 4 U (Korean Ver.)”

KEYVITUP – “KEYVITUP”

Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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