April Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 26, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from March 21 to April 21.

The stars of the hit film “The King’s Warden” dominated this month’s list, sweeping all of the top three spots for April.

Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 21,805,584 for the month. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” and “Danjong oppa,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “depth,” and “release.”

Yoo Hae Jin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 15,022,816, while Yoo Ji Tae maintained his position at third with a score of 9,578,658.

Park Jeong Min rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,736,645, marking a 9.84 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Yoon Kyung Ho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,153,685, marking a 10.94 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon 
  2. Yoo Hae Jin
  3. Yoo Ji Tae
  4. Park Jeong Min
  5. Yoon Kyung Ho
  6. Jeon Mi Do
  7. Lee Jun Hyuk
  8. Kim Min
  9. Han Ji Min
  10. Kim Hye Yoon
  11. Ha Jung Woo
  12. Lee Byung Hun
  13. Shin Sae Kyeong
  14. Byun Yo Han
  15. Lee Sung Min
  16. Kim Tae Ri
  17. Mun Ka Young
  18. Son Suk Ku
  19. Koo Kyo Hwan
  20. Kim Hye Soo
  21. Lee Je Hoon
  22. Zo In Sung
  23. Seo In Guk
  24. Park Shi Hoo
  25. Gong Yoo
  26. Song Kang Ho
  27. Park Ji Hwan
  28. Go Youn Jung
  29. Hyun Bin
  30. Moon Chae Won

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Yoo Hae Jin’s film “Big Deal” here:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Ji Tae in “When My Love Blooms” below!

Watch Now

Byun Yo Han
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Ha Jung Woo
Han Ji Min
Hyun Bin
Jeon Mi Do
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min
Kim Tae Ri
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Sung Min
Moon Chae Won
Mun Ka Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hwan
Park Shi Hoo
Seo In Guk
Shin Sae Kyeong
Son Suk Ku
Song Kang Ho
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoon Kyung Ho
Zo In Sung

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