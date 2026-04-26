April Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from March 21 to April 21.

The stars of the hit film “The King’s Warden” dominated this month’s list, sweeping all of the top three spots for April.

Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 21,805,584 for the month. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” and “Danjong oppa,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “depth,” and “release.”

Yoo Hae Jin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 15,022,816, while Yoo Ji Tae maintained his position at third with a score of 9,578,658.

Park Jeong Min rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 7,736,645, marking a 9.84 percent increase in his score since last month.

Finally, Yoon Kyung Ho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 7,153,685, marking a 10.94 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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Or check out Yoo Hae Jin’s film “Big Deal” here:

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And watch Yoo Ji Tae in “When My Love Blooms” below!

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