Watch: Sung Han Bin, Lee Gikwang, Soyou, And Sandeul Feel A Generation Gap In 'Knowing Bros' Preview

Get ready to see idols from more than one generation come together on the next episode of JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)!

On April 25, the popular variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, HIGHLIGHT’s Lee Gikwang, SISTAR’s Soyou, and B1A4’s Sandeul as guests.

The newly released preview begins with the four idols showing off their singing and dancing skills, with the show dividing the guests into main vocalists and main dancers. Kang Ho Dong asks which position is more important, and Lee Soo Geun remarks, “If you’re good at both, there’s no need for a showdown.” Sandeul jokingly responds, “It’s hard to be good at both.”

After Soyou notes that she, Lee Gikwang, and Sandeul all promoted during roughly the same era, Super Junior’s Kim Heechul asks the much younger Sung Han Bin if he knows who Chun Myung Hoon (a former member of the boy group NRG) is. Sung Han Bin makes everyone crack up by innocently answering, “I’ve heard of him.”

Lee Gikwang goes on to praise Sung Han Bin for doing a great job as a music show MC, and the two singers dance to BEAST’s “Fiction” together. Lee Gikwang also proudly mentions that HIGHLIGHT has reclaimed the trademark rights for their previous group name BEAST, an accomplishment that everyone applauds.

Later, Sandeul recalls how intimidating Kang Ho Dong used to be while filming the variety show “Star King,” and Soyou mentions that the hierarchy of seniority was very strict for idols back when SISTAR was active. Kim Shin Young then teases her by joking that girl groups used to be careful not to make noise outside of SISTAR’s dressing room, which Soyou fervently denies.

Check out the full preview below!

The next episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on May 2 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

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