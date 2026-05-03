KATSEYE's 'Touch' Rises On UK’s Official Singles Chart As 'PINKY UP' Remains In Top 50

Almost two years after its initial release, KATSEYE’s “Touch” is on the rise in the United Kingdom!

Last week, KATSEYE’s debut-era song “Touch” belatedly entered the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States) for the first time at No. 88.

This week, “Touch” jumped to No. 82, suggesting that the 2024 single is gaining momentum in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s latest single “PINKY UP” stayed strong at No. 42 in its third consecutive week on the chart. The song previously debuted at No. 14, achieving the group’s highest ranking on the chart to date.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

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