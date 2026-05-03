BTS's 'ARIRANG' Remains In Top 5 Of Billboard 200 For Record-Breaking 6th Week

BTS’s “ARIRANG” continues to hold steady in the top five of the Billboard 200!

On May 3 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” was now spending its sixth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, at No. 5.

After debuting at No. 1 and spending its first three weeks at the top of the chart, “ARIRANG” has not dropped out of the top five for a single week.

Notably, “ARIRANG” is the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend six weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 56,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on April 30.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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