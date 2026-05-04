NCT's Jaehyun Announces Stops For Fan-Con Tour 'Mono'

NCT’s Jaehyun is going on a fan-con tour following his discharge from the military!

On May 4, Jaehyun unveiled the dates and locations for his 2026 fan-con tour “Mono.” After starting the tour in Seoul on June 6 and 7, Jaehyun will visit Macau, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Taipei.

Check out the stops below!

Earlier on May 3, Jaehyun became the second NCT member to be discharged from the military. NCT is also gearing up for their 10th-anniversary celebrations. Stay tuned for updates, and check our Soompi’s K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Welcome back, Jaehyun!

Watch Jaehyun in his drama “Dear.M” with subtitles on Viki:

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