May Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from April 5 to May 5.

ILLIT’s Wonhee maintained her position at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 362,881 for May. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “cheek fat,” “It’s Me,” and “techno,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “mature,” “cute,” and “advertise.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.05 percent positive reactions.

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian took second place with a brand reputation index of 280,271, and CORTIS’s Keonho ranked third with a score of 188,707.

TWS’s Dohoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 185,363, while his bandmate Shinyu rounded out the top five with an index of 171,957, marking a 44.05 percent increase in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!