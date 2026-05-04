May Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 04, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from April 5 to May 5.

ILLIT’s Wonhee maintained her position at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 362,881 for May. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “cheek fat,” “It’s Me,” and “techno,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “mature,” “cute,” and “advertise.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.05 percent positive reactions.

Hearts2Hearts’ Ian took second place with a brand reputation index of 280,271, and CORTIS’s Keonho ranked third with a score of 188,707.

TWS’s Dohoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 185,363, while his bandmate Shinyu rounded out the top five with an index of 171,957, marking a 44.05 percent increase in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  2. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  3. CORTIS’s Keonho
  4. TWS’s Dohoon
  5. TWS’s Shinyu
  6. KiiiKiii’s Haum
  7. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  8. KiiiKiii’s Kya
  9. ILLIT’s Minju
  10. ILLIT’s Moka
  11. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  12. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  13. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  14. MEOVV’s Anna
  15. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  16. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  17. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  18. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  19. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  20. TWS’s Jihoon
  21. KiiiKiii’s Jiyu
  22. TWS’s Youngjae
  23. KiiiKiii’s Leesol
  24. ILLIT’s Yunah
  25. BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon
  26. ifeye’s Kasia
  27. BABYMONSTER’s Asa
  28. CORTIS’s James
  29. KATSEYE’s Yoonchae
  30. RESCENE’s Minami

A-Na
Ahyeon
Anna (MEOVV)
Asa
BABYMONSTER
Carmen
CORTIS
Dohoon
Haum
Hearts2Hearts
Ian
ifeye
ILLIT
James (CORTIS)
Jihoon (TWS)
Jiwoo (Hearts2Hearts)
Jiyu
Juhoon
Juun
Kasia
KATSEYE
Keonho
KiiiKiii
Kya
Leesol
MEOVV
Minami
Minju (ILLIT)
Moka
RESCENE
Seonghyeon
Shinyu
Stella
TWS
Wonhee
Ye-on
Yoonchae
Youngjae (TWS)
Yuha
Yunah

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