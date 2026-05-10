CORTIS Becomes Boy Group With 6th Highest 1st-Week Sales In Hanteo History

Less than a year into their career, CORTIS has achieved an impressive feat with their first-ever comeback!

Last week, CORTIS released their second EP “GREENGREEN” on May 4. By the end of the day, “GREENGREEN” had already sold over 1 million copies, smashing CORTIS’s previous first-week sales record of 436,367 (set by their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES”) within just its first day of sales alone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “GREENGREEN” went on to sell a total of 2,313,291 copies in the first week of its release (May 4 to 10), more than quintupling CORTIS’s previous record.

CORTIS is now the boy group with the sixth-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history, following SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, BTS, NCT DREAM, and ENHYPEN.

Congratulations to CORTIS!