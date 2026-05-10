BTS's 'ARIRANG' Spends Record-Breaking 7th Week In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

BTS’s “ARIRANG” continues its record-breaking run in the top 10 of the Billboard 200!

On May 10 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” had ranked No. 7 in its seventh consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“ARIRANG,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent its first three weeks at the top of the chart, has now become the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend seven weeks in the top 10.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 49,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 7.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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