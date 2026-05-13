Watch: CORTIS Takes 3rd Win For 'REDRED' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By 82MAJOR, hrtz.wav, And More

CORTIS has won their third music show trophy for “REDRED”!

On the May 13 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM,” Billlie’s “WORK,” CORTIS’s “REDRED,” NAZE’s “People Talk,” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” CORTIS ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch the winner announcement and their winning speech below:

Other performers on today’s show included 82MAJOR, hrtz.wav, BE BOYS, Billlie, CrazAngel, LOVEONE, NAZE, NOWZ, YUHZ, 5TION, Woody, and KIIRAS.

Check out their performances below!

82MAJOR – “Sign”

hrtz.wav – “You Keep Me Here”

BE BOYS – “SLAM DUNK”

Billlie – “ZAP” and “WORK”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

LOVEONE – “UNICA”

NAZE – “People Talk” and “Seoul”

NOWZ – “Us”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

5TION – “On Your Side”

Woody – “Two Of Us”

KIIRAS – “TA TA”