Apink's Yoon Bomi And Rado Share Unique Wedding Photos

Before tying the knot today, Apink’s Yoon Bomi and Rado have shared a glimpse of their unique wedding photo shoot!

The couple, who have been dating for nine years, will be getting married today in a wedding that will feature congratulatory performances by Yoon Bomi’s group Apink, along with STAYC and UNCHILD, both of whom belong to Rado’s agency High Up Entertainment.

Ahead of today’s wedding, the couple’s wedding photographer Lee Kyung Ho took to Instagram to share several beautiful pictures from their photo shoot.

Highlighting the special connection between singer Yoon Bomi and hit producer Rado, who are said to have met back when Rado’s former producing duo Black Eyed Pilseung wrote Apink’s 2016 title track “Only one,” some of the photos were shot inside a recording studio.

Check out Yoon Bomi and Rado’s wedding photos below!

Once again, congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Bomi on the dating show “Eden 2” on Viki below:

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