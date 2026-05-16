May Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 16, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from April 16 to May 16.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,447,417. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “world tour,” and “Mexico,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “flawless,” “get excited for,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.97 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,510,360, while BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close third with a score of 5,494,822.

BTS’s Jin held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,782,172, and his bandmate V rounded out the top five for May with a score of 3,673,361.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. BTS’s Jin
  5. BTS’s V
  6. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  7. BTS’s RM
  8. TVXQ’s Yunho
  9. BTS’s j-hope
  10. BTS’ Suga
  11. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  12. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  13. EXO’s Baekhyun
  14. CORTIS’s Keonho
  15. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  16. Wanna One’s Lai Kuanlin
  17. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  18. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  19. Wanna One’s Bae Jin Young
  20. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
  21. WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon
  22. SHINee’s Minho
  23. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  24. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  25. TWS’s Dohoon
  26. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  27. SHINee’s Key
  28. BIGBANG’s Daesung
  29. Wanna One’s Yoon Ji Sung
  30. EXO’s Kai

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

Watch Now

Bae Jin Young
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Choi Siwon
CORTIS
Daesung
Dohoon
EXO
G-Dragon
Highlight
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
Jimin
Jin
Jungkook
Kai
Keonho
Key
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Kyuhyun
Lai Kuanlin
Lee Seung Hoon
Minho
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
RIIZE
RM
Seonghyeon
SHINee
Suga
Super Junior
TVXQ
TWS
V (BTS)
Wanna One
WINNER
Wonbin
Yoon Doojoon
Yoon Ji Sung
Yunho

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