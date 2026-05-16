May Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from April 16 to May 16.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,447,417. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “world tour,” and “Mexico,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “flawless,” “get excited for,” and “surpass.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.97 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 5,510,360, while BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close third with a score of 5,494,822.

BTS’s Jin held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,782,172, and his bandmate V rounded out the top five for May with a score of 3,673,361.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

Watch Now