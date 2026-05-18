5 Kim Go Eun K-Dramas And Movies To Watch After 'Yumi's Cells 3'

Almost five years after the first episode premiered, the “Yumi’s Cells” series has finally come to an end with “Yumi’s Cells 3.” If you are already missing Yumi, her romantic chaos, and her professional journey, rewatching the entire series from the beginning is always a comforting choice.

If you especially loved the age-gap dynamic between Yumi and Shin Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), be sure to check out these noona romance recommendations. And if Shin Soon Rok’s quiet, introverted personality was your favorite part of the drama, there are also these recommendations for lovable introverted K-drama main leads you might enjoy.

But if what you are really missing is seeing Kim Go Eun on your screen and you want to explore more of her work beyond “Yumi’s Cells,” here are five K-dramas and K-movies you absolutely need to binge-watch next!

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” is a 2016 fantasy romance drama that follows Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), a once-invincible military general from the Goryeo Dynasty. After being betrayed and killed by the king he served, he is cursed by a higher power and transformed into an immortal goblin, tasked with guiding and protecting human souls. As part of this curse, a sword remains embedded in his chest, both a reminder of his violent past and the cure of his agonizing immortality. Only the goblin’s destined bride can remove the sword, finally granting him release from eternal life.

After nearly 900 years of solitude, Kim Shin encounters Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a bright high school student who is able to see the sword in his chest. Her ability confirms her as the goblin’s fated bride, the only person capable of ending his immortality.

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” is one of those K-dramas that feels universally recognizable, even to people who have never actually watched it. On paper, it follows a familiar fantasy romance structure: a non-human male lead bound by fate and a seemingly ordinary female lead whose existence is tied to his salvation.

What makes “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” stand out is that from the beginning, the audience is aware that the Goblin’s peace requires death at the hands of his bride. That inevitability creates constant tension, especially as both characters begin to wish for a future that contradicts what is meant to be.

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Adapted from the webtoon “Cheese in the Trap,” this psychological romance K-drama of the same name follows university student Hong Seol (Kim Go Eun) and her complicated relationship with senior Yoo Jung (Park Hae Jin). To everyone around him, Yoo Jung appears polite, intelligent, and perfectly composed, but Hong Seol feels there is something unsettling beneath his carefully curated facade. She is convinced that he is a man who hides his true intentions behind a calm smile and quietly manipulates situations and people around him.

When Hong Seol returns to university after a break, Yoo Jung’s behavior toward her unexpectedly changes. He becomes noticeably warmer, greeting her kindly and even initiating interactions. Although Hong Seol remains suspicious and convinced that his kindness must have a hidden motive, she struggles to understand what Yoo Jung could possibly want from her.

“Cheese in the Trap” builds its tension through this uncertainty, especially in its early episodes, where Hong Seol experiences a series of unsettling incidents that seem indirectly connected to Yoo Jung. Situations like being unfairly blamed for missing student funds or being removed from a coveted lecture. These moments intensify both Hong Seol’s doubts and the audience’s unease, making Yoo Jung’s true intentions difficult to read.

Beyond its psychological tension, “Cheese in the Trap” also explores the everyday rhythms of university life and the friendships surrounding Hong Seol, grounding the story in a relatable campus setting while balancing romance, mystery, and character-driven drama.

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“The Price of Confession”

“The Price of Confession” is a 2025 mystery thriller K-drama that follows Ahn Yoon Soo (Jeon Do Yeon), an ordinary art teacher whose quiet life is shattered after her husband is found murdered. Suddenly accused as the prime suspect, she is forced to fight to prove her innocence while the world begins turning against her.

While imprisoned, Yoon Soo encounters Mo Eun (Kim Go Eun), a mysterious woman feared by inmates and known only as “the witch” for her unsettling ability to read people and uncover their hidden truths. Mo Eun offers Yoon Soo an impossible deal: she will confess to the murder and secure Yoon Soo’s freedom, but only if Yoon Soo agrees to pay a devastating price in return. As the two women become entangled in secrets, manipulation, and psychological mind games, the line between innocence and guilt begins to blur, revealing that every confession comes with consequences.

What stands out in “The Price of Confession” is the dynamic between the two women; tense and strategic, with trust constantly being tested. The drama focuses on psychological pressure and emotional manipulation more than traditional crime solving. Kim Go Eun’s performance is especially subtle and calm, yet it evokes a quiet sense of terror.

The 2024 coming-of-age film “Love in the Big City” tells the story of Jae Hee (Kim Go Eun), a bold and carefree woman who lives life on her own terms, and Heung Soo (Noh Sang Hyun), a young gay man forced to hide his true identity from those around him. Set against the backdrop of Seoul, the story follows Jae Hee and Heung Soo as they navigate adulthood, relying on each other through heartbreak, loneliness, failed relationships, and the pressure of living in a society that constantly judges them. While others often misunderstand their bond as romantic, what they share is something deeper; a connection between two people trying to survive love, identity, and isolation in the big city.

Based on Park Sang Young’s novel of the same name, “Love in the Big City” has been adapted into both a series, “Love in the Big City,” and a film, each highlighting different aspects of the story. The film, which stars Kim Go Eun, places greater emphasis on the friendship between Jae Hee and Heung Soo rather than their individual romantic relationships. The narrative begins on Jae Hee’s wedding day before moving backward to explore how their friendship formed. It reveals how they supported each other through moments of crisis, from Heung Soo nearly being outed to Jae Hee facing harassment and slut shaming, ultimately portraying a tender and grounded portrait of two people finding comfort in each other amid the chaos of life in Seoul.

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The 2024 occult horror thriller “Exhuma” follows a team of spiritual experts brought together to investigate a series of disturbing supernatural events affecting a wealthy Korean-American family in Los Angeles. When a newborn child becomes the target of unexplained and escalating hauntings, renowned shaman Hwa Rim (Kim Go Eun) and her assistant Bong Gil (Lee Do Hyun) are called in to identify the source of the curse.

As they begin their investigation together, the group traces the haunting back to a mysterious ancestral grave in rural Korea. What begins as a ritual exhumation soon spirals into something far more dangerous, as disturbing truths about the buried past are uncovered, revealing a dark connection to historical violence and a vengeful force tied to the deceased.

Beyond the strong cinematography and intriguing occult premise, Kim Go Eun’s performance is a major reason to watch “Exhuma.” The film once again demonstrates her ability to adapt across genres, from romantic comedy to horror. One standout scene, where she performs a shaman ritual, is particularly impactful and memorable.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier,” ”My Royal Nemesis,” “The Scarecrow,“ “Soul Mate,“ and ”Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” and “Notes from the Last Row.“