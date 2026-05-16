Watch: CORTIS Takes 6th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Music Core'; Performances By aespa, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More

CORTIS has snagged a sixth trophy for their hit song “REDRED”!



On the May 16 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 6,830 points.



Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included aespa, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, ILLIT, BABYMONSTER, TWS, Billlie, DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop, FLARE U, YOUNITE, XngHan&Xoul, 82MAJOR, UNCHILD, H//PE Princess, KIIRAS, NAZE, and CrazAngel.

Check out their performances below!



aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”

NMIXX – “Crescendo” and “Heavy Serenade”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ddok ddok ddok”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”

TWS – “You, You”

Billlie – “WORK”

DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

H//PE Princess – “Stolen” (Korean version)

NAZE – “People Talk”

KIIRAS – “TA TA”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flfAP1_hR1g