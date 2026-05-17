CORTIS Debuts In Top 3 Of Billboard 200 With 'GREENGREEN,' Making It Their First Top 10 Album

CORTIS has broken into the top 10 of the Billboard 200 for the very first time!

On May 17 local time, Billboard announced that CORTIS’s new EP “GREENGREEN” had debuted at No. 3 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“GREENGREEN” is CORTIS’s first album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and their second chart entry overall, following their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” (which peaked at No. 15).

“GREENGREEN” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “GREENGREEN” earned a total of 87,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 14, marking the group’s biggest week in the United States to date. The EP’s total score consisted of 81,500 traditional album sales—a new career high for CORTIS—and 5,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 5.91 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Congratulations to CORTIS!

Source (1)