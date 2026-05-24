BTS's 'ARIRANG' Becomes 1st Album By Korean Artist To Spend 9 Weeks In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

BTS’s “ARIRANG” has extended its own record on the Billboard 200!

On May 24 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” had ranked No. 10 in its ninth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“ARIRANG” is now the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend nine weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. After debuting at No. 1 back in March, “ARIRANG” spent its first three weeks at the top of the chart and has held steady in the top 10 for every week since.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 42,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 21.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)