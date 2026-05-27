CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 2 Weeks In Top 30 Of Billboard 200

CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” is enjoying a strong second week on the Billboard charts!

On May 27 local time, Billboard revealed that CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” was now spending its second consecutive week at No. 30 on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “GREENGREEN” debuted at No. 3 on the chart last week, making it CORTIS’s first album ever to break the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Adding to that achievement, “GREENGREEN” has now become CORTIS’s first album ever to spend more than one week in the top 100 of the Billboard 200.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “GREENGREEN” remained No. 1 on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and World Albums chart for the second week in a row, meaning that it was once again the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s title track “REDRED” stayed strong at No. 33 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 68 on the Global 200 in its fourth week on both charts.

Finally, CORTIS made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 14, marking their sixth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS!