Watch: NCT's Taeyong Takes 1st-Ever Solo Win For 'WYLD' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By aespa, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, And More

NCT’s Taeyong has snatched his first-ever music show win as a solo artist!

On the May 29 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NCT’s Taeyong’s “WYLD” and ITZY’s “Motto.” Taeyong ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,586 points.

Congratulations to Taeyong! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included NCT’s Taeyong, ITZY, aespa, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, ONEDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan and Woochan, LE SSERAFIM, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ZEROBASEONE, ILLIT, AND2BLE, IDID, FLARE U, YOUNITE, ONEWE, UNCHILD, YUHZ, xikers, HEART OF WOMAN, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Watch the performances below:

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

ITZY – “Motto”

aespa – “LEMONADE”

BIGBANG’s Taeyang – “WOULD YOU” (feat. ONEDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan and Woochan) and “LIFE FAST DIE SLOW”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

IDID – “FLY!”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

ONEWE – “ICARUS”

UNCHILD – “ENERGY”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

xikers – “OKay”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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