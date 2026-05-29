Stray Kids' 'Easy' Becomes Their 20th Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Stray Kids' "Easy" Becomes Their 20th Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Music
May 29, 2026
by D Kim

Stray Kids has once again achieved a new YouTube milestone!

The music video for “Easy,” a B-side track from Stray Kids’ 2020 album “GO LIVE,” reached 100 million views on May 30 at approximately 2 a.m. KST. This is about five years, 10 months, and 24 days since its release on July 6, 2020 at 12 a.m. KST.

“Easy” is Stray Kids’ 20th full-group music video to hit 100 million views following “God’s Menu,” “MIROH,” “Back Door,” “My Pace,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “Hellevator,” “Christmas EveL,” “CASE 143,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CIRCUS,” “VENOM,” “Chk Chk Boom,” “MEGAVERSE,” “CHEESE,” “CEREMONY,” “DO IT,” and “Walkin On Water.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the “Easy” music video again here:

MV Record
Stray Kids

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