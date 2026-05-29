Stray Kids' 'Easy' Becomes Their 20th Group MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Stray Kids has once again achieved a new YouTube milestone!

The music video for “Easy,” a B-side track from Stray Kids’ 2020 album “GO LIVE,” reached 100 million views on May 30 at approximately 2 a.m. KST. This is about five years, 10 months, and 24 days since its release on July 6, 2020 at 12 a.m. KST.

“Easy” is Stray Kids’ 20th full-group music video to hit 100 million views following “God’s Menu,” “MIROH,” “Back Door,” “My Pace,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “Hellevator,” “Christmas EveL,” “CASE 143,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CIRCUS,” “VENOM,” “Chk Chk Boom,” “MEGAVERSE,” “CHEESE,” “CEREMONY,” “DO IT,” and “Walkin On Water.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the “Easy” music video again here: