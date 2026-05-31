'Colony' Becomes Fastest Film Of 2026 To Surpass 3 Million Moviegoers

Just 10 days into its run, “Colony” has already broken even at the box office!

According to the Korean Film Council, “Colony” reached a cumulative total of 3,109,480 moviegoers on May 30 as it remained No. 1 at the box office. The film first hit theaters on May 21, meaning that it took just 10 days to hit the 3 million mark and reach its breakeven point.

“Colony” has now become the fastest film released in 2026 to surpass 1 million, 2 million, and 3 million moviegoers, outpacing even the record-breaking hit “The King’s Warden.”

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” is a zombie film about survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to a rapidly mutating virus as they face the ever-growing threat of the infected, who evolve in unpredictable ways. The star-studded cast includes Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Go Soo.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Colony”!

Watch Ji Chang Wook in his new variety show “Kumusta” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jun Ji Hyun’s drama “Jirisan” below:

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