Watch: CORTIS Takes 11th Win And Triple Crown For 'REDRED' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By aespa, Taeyang And More

CORTIS has snagged an 11th music show trophy for “REDRED”!

On the May 31 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Yena’s “Catch Catch,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 6,415 points.

This is the third time that “REDRED” has taken first place on “Inkigayo,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included aespa, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, ZEROBASEONE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, XLOV, NCT’s Taeyong, BIBI, xikers, IDID, UNCHILD, ONEWE, Queenz Eye, FLARE U, YUHZ, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “LEMONADE”

BIGBANG’s Taeyang – “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW” and “WOULD YOU” (featuring ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan and Woochan)

ITZY – “Motto”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

XLOV – “SERVE”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

BIBI – “BUMPA”

xikers – “OKay”

IDID – “FLY!”

UNCHILD – “ENERGY”

ONEWE – “ICARUS”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”