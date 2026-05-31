BTS's 'ARIRANG' Climbs Back Up Billboard 200 In Record-Breaking 10th Week In Top 10

Over two months after its release, BTS’s latest album is climbing back up the Billboard 200!

On May 31 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s studio album “ARIRANG” had risen to No. 9 in its 10th consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

Notably, “ARIRANG,” which debuted at No. 1 back in March and reigned over the chart for three weeks, is the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend 10 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 41,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 28.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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