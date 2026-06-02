June Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 02, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from May 2 to June 2.

CORTIS shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 373.33 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May. The group’s total score for June came out to 4,153,281.

High-ranking phrases in CORTIS’s keyword analysis included “COER,” “REDRED,” and “ears-wobbling-to-and-fro dance,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “take up,” and “sweep.” CORTIS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.58 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 2,390,619, marking an impressive 208.05 percent rise in their score since last month.

RESCENE jumped to third place after seeing a staggering 733.51 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 1,896,677 for June.

KiiiKiii took fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 906,511, while TWS came in at a close fifth with a score of 890,606.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. CORTIS
  2. ILLIT
  3. RESCENE
  4. KiiiKiii
  5. TWS
  6. Hearts2Hearts
  7. BABYMONSTER
  8. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  9. AND2BLE
  10. KATSEYE
  11. izna
  12. AHOF
  13. KickFlip
  14. NAVILLERA
  15. UNCHILD
  16. ARTMS
  17. MEOVV
  18. LNGSHOT
  19. NEXZ
  20. XLOV
  21. idntt
  22. UNIS
  23. CHASER
  24. NAZE
  25. Geenius
  26. ifeye
  27. SPIA
  28. IDID
  29. SAY MY NAME
  30. KIIRAS

AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
AND2BLE
ARTMS
BABYMONSTER
Chaser
CORTIS
Geenius
Hearts2Hearts
IDID
ifeye
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
KIIRAS
LNGSHOT
MEOVV
Navillera
NAZE
NEXZ
RESCENE
SAY MY NAME
SPIA
TWS
UNCHILD
UNIS
XLOV

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