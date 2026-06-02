June Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from May 2 to June 2.

CORTIS shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 373.33 percent increase in their brand reputation index since May. The group’s total score for June came out to 4,153,281.

High-ranking phrases in CORTIS’s keyword analysis included “COER,” “REDRED,” and “ears-wobbling-to-and-fro dance,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “take up,” and “sweep.” CORTIS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.58 percent positive reactions.

ILLIT climbed to second place with a brand reputation index of 2,390,619, marking an impressive 208.05 percent rise in their score since last month.

RESCENE jumped to third place after seeing a staggering 733.51 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 1,896,677 for June.

KiiiKiii took fourth place for the month with a brand reputation index of 906,511, while TWS came in at a close fifth with a score of 890,606.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!