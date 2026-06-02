Xiumin To No Longer Perform At Asia Culture Festival 2026; THE BOYZ's New To Take His Place

Xiumin will no longer be performing at the Asia Culture Festival 2026 next week.

On May 3, Korean news outlet MyDaily reported that Xiumin’s performance at the upcoming Asia Culture Festival 2026 in Japan had been unexpectedly canceled at the last minute. The two-day event is scheduled to be held on June 9 and 10 at Japan’s Tokyo Garden Theater.

The Asia Culture Festival’s organizing committee commented, “Due to various circumstances, Xiumin’s appearance [at the festival] has been canceled. We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to his performance for making this announcement on such short notice.”

The committee added, “There will be no ticket refunds based on this matter.”

THE BOYZ’s New will be replacing Xiumin in the festival’s lineup, which also includes Apink and Kep1er.

Back in April, Xiumin, Chen, and Baekhyun were reported to have sent a formal notice to their agency INB100 announcing their intent to terminate their exclusive contracts due to a lack of clarification regarding unpaid earnings and other alleged contract violations.

Earlier in the year, when nine members of THE BOYZ sent their agency—INB100’s parent company ONE HUNDRED—a similar notice regarding termination of their exclusive contracts, New was the only member of the group who chose to stay with the company. On April 23, it was confirmed that the court had granted an injunction suspending the contracts of the other nine members.

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