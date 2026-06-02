CORTIS Breaks Personal Record As 'GREENGREEN' Spends 3rd Week On Billboard 200

CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN” is enjoying a stable run on the Billboard 200!

On June 2 local time, Billboard revealed that CORTIS’s new EP “GREENGREEN” had ranked No. 42 in its third consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “GREENGREEN” first debuted at No. 3 on the chart before falling to No. 30 last week.

On top of becoming CORTIS’s first album ever to break the top 10 of the Billboard 200, “GREENGREEN” has now become the group’s first album to chart for three weeks in the top 100.

“GREENGREEN” also stayed strong at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 3 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the third best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s title track “REDRED” climbed back up to No. 26 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 60 on the Global 200 in its fifth week on both charts.

Finally, CORTIS took No. 27 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their seventh overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS!