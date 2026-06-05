Watch: aespa Takes 1st Win For 'WDA (Whole Different Animal)' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By MAMAMOO, MEOVV, And More

aespa has snatched their first music show win for “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” (featuring BIGBANG’s G-Dragon)!

On the June 5 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were AND2BLE’s “Curious” and aespa’s “WDA (Whole Different Animal).” aespa ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,934 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included aespa, AND2BLE, MAMAMOO, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, MEOVV, FIFTY FIFTY, CORTIS, BOYFRIEND, CUTIE STREET, IDID, tripleS, xikers, XLOV, XODIAC, and DDB.

Watch the performances below:

aespa – “LEMONADE”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

MAMAMOO – “4 Flowers”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI” and “In my hands”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

CORTIS – “YOUNGCREATORCREW”

BOYFRIEND – “Starlit Voices”

CUTIE STREET – “Puri Cu Cu”

IDID – “FLY!”

tripleS – “Baby Flower”

xikers – “OKay” and “To the Victory” (Orig. by TransFixion)

XLOV – “SERVE”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

DDB – “BONJOUR”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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